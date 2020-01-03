Video shows dog attacking Oakland County Animal Shelter worker before being shot

PONTIAC, Mich. – Video shows a dog attacking a worker inside the Oakland County Animal Shelter last month before being shot by an animal control worker.

The video starts at about 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 12, 2019, while a jail inmate worker was cleaning the area.

Around 7:50 a.m., the 4-year-old dog got loose during the cleaning. Six minutes later, Shelly Grey walked inside the quarantine room of the shelter to try and get the dog back inside his cage. That’s when the dog attacked Grey.

“Officer Jackson takes a gun out of his duffle bag and orders Nola, the vet tech, to move and positions his weapon where he can’t hurt anybody else and fires one shot into the dog’s head,” said Bob Gatt, with the Oakland County Animal Shelter.

Gatt said they had to fire another shot in order to stop the attack completely.

Since that attack, the animal shelter is now enforcing new safety procedures. Before anyone can enter the room, they have to wear a red necklace. At the sign of any trouble an alarm will go off.

“We’re like a family here and the attack on Shelly has caused great concern for everyone who works or volunteers here,” Gatt said.

According to the shelter, the dog was in the quarantine room because he attacked multiple people before. They were in the process of removing that dog from its owners.