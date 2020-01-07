Driver turns self in after hit-and-run critically injures man in Detroit

DETROIT – A driver is facing charges in connection with a Dec. 20, 2019, hit-and-run that critically injured a man in Detroit.

Omar Zarrieff’s family was desperately searching for the driver after he was struck while walking to a gas station in the area of Schaefer Highway, near Puritan Avenue. Zarrieff suffered multiple head and facial fractures from the crash.

Police said Lawrence Kelly turned himself in.

“We finally got the call we were waiting for. I think I got it late Friday. He was like, ‘Hey, we got the guy,'" said David Zarrieff, Omar’s brother.

Kelly is charged with hit-and-run causing serious injury. Police said he does not have a license or insurance.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help pay for Zarrieff’s medical bills.