Iraqi Consulate in Detroit to accept condolences on behalf of Iranian general killed in US airstrike

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – The Consulate General of the Republic of Iraq in Detroit announced it will be open to accept condolences on behalf of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani.

Soleimani, an influential Iranian leader was killed in a US airstrike Friday. Condolences will also be accepted for Commander Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who was killed in the airstrike.

The announcement was made by the local office on Facebook.

“The Consulate General of the Republic of Iraq in Detroit announces the opening of a register of condolences to the lives of the martyrs who have fallen as a result of the recent American raids in Iraq," the Facebook post reads.

The Southfield based office will be open for people who want to offer condolences Tuesday and Wednesday from 2-5 p.m.

The announcement of the event has drawn sharp criticism on social media. The Facebook post announcing the event has over 2,000 comments.

“All of the Iraqi diplomat missions and their families should be kicked out from US soil immediately because they are supporting the enemies of the USA,” said one Facebook user.

Protests have been held around the country in response to the airstrike. Locally hundreds of protesters gathered at Campus Martius in Detroit Saturday to speak out out about the possibility of war with Iran.