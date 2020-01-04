Anti-war demonstration held at Campus Martius

DETROIT – From the Middle East to Washington D.C., to Detroit, the entire world is waiting to see what’s next in a bitter, tense, standoff between the United States and Iran.

In Baghdad, thousands of mourners gathered for funeral process for General Qasem Soleimani. He was killed in an American drone strike in Iraq on Thursday night.

Also many held an anti-war protest in Downtown Detroit. The debate over the killing is raging in cities across the country.

The crowd chanted loud and clear, ‘No more wars. No more death and destruction.’ It’s a message, that’s simple, but these hundreds of people in Downtown Detroit said they meant every word.

People from different races and beliefs, packed Campus Martius, to voice their concerns about what’s going on in the Middle East. All of this, started after President Donald Trump ordered thousands of troops to the Middle East, after the killing of General Qasem Soleimani. He was killed in an American drone strike in Iraq.

Many are fearing, Soleimani’s followers will retaliate.

“We can very easily be in another war in the region, where the people of the United States or the people of the Middle East do not want and do not need,” said Abayomi Azikiwe with Michigan Emergency Committee Against War and Injustice.

“This seems like, seems like we’re on the cuff of possibly another war in the Middle East and I think we should stop all wars and I don’t think we should start a new one,” said Mishaal Muqaddam.

Among the crowd, was Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib. She has always been very vocal when it comes to President Trump and she didn’t hold back Saturday.

“There are checks and balances and Congress should have been consulted," Tlaib said. “More importantly, we want to emphasize, there are more people out here that want peace, that do not support war.”