Man stabbed in broad daylight at busy Detroit intersection

DETROIT – A man was attacked in broad daylight Tuesday, right in the middle of a busy Detroit intersection.

Police said they have a suspect in custody, but there are still a whole lot of questions.

The stabbing happened at the intersection of Joy and Greenfield roads on Detroit’s west side.

Police cars, tape and a crime scene van are all too familiar for people living near the intersection.

“People are losing fear. They don’t care no more,” Ronald Lee said.

Lee lives just blocks from the intersection; he saw the commotion. Police blocked off the intersection for hours after someone stabbed a 66-year-old man in his head and butt.

“Always shocked, you know, to hear it happen,” Lee said.

Christian Hill was one of the many who just happened to see multiple officers while at the bus stop.

“That’s absurd, ridiculous and it’s unacceptable,” Hill said.

Many neighbors said this area used to be quiet, but over time, that changed.

“You have a lot of things involved in that, like the mental people, they have no place to go, once they shut down all of those places, they’re out amongst us,” Lee said.

But Lee said he’s not leaving the place he calls home.

“I’m not going to be scared, I’m coming on out here,” Lee said.