7-year-old boy safe after being shot inside home on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Police are investigating after a 7-year-old boy was shot inside a home on Lappin Street at about 1 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities said he was grazed by the bullet. The adults inside the home immediately told 911 they were refusing medical treatment for their child, but police sent an EMS crew anyway.

Police said the boy is okay and safe with his mother.

The boy, and others inside the home, could have been killed.

That boy and others inside could have been killed. Someone fired multiple shots that hit the home, breaking glass and injuring a woman inside in addition to the child.

A man at the home said they did not want to share information.

Police said the shooter has not been identified. The investigation is ongoing.