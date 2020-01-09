Frenchtown Township gas station selling kerosene tainted with gasoline, official say

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Authorities with the Frenchtown Township Fire Department are warning residents to not use kerosene sold at the Citgo located at 2658 Dixie Hwy.

A post made on the fire department’s official Facebook claims kerosene sold between Dec. 16 and Thursday has been tainted with gasoline and urges anyone who may have purchased the kerosene to not use it.

Residents who have purchased kerosene can return it to the Citgo for disposal and refund.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Citgo at 313-350-4015 or 800-875-FUEL.