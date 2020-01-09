Woman in critical condition after being hit while crossing street in Detroit
Man flees before being caught
DETROIT – A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car Wednesday in Detroit.
A police officer in the area saw a Grand Prix hit the 63-year-old woman while turning right onto Mt. Elliott Street from Gratiot Avenue at about 1:30 p.m.
The 47-year-old driver fled the scene, but he was stopped and arrested in at McDougall Street and E. Forest Avenue.
