18ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

18ºF

Local News

Woman in critical condition after being hit while crossing street in Detroit

Man flees before being caught

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Hit and Run, Crash, Crime, Wayne County
photo

DETROIT – A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car Wednesday in Detroit.

A police officer in the area saw a Grand Prix hit the 63-year-old woman while turning right onto Mt. Elliott Street from Gratiot Avenue at about 1:30 p.m.

The 47-year-old driver fled the scene, but he was stopped and arrested in at McDougall Street and E. Forest Avenue.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: