Police in Ypsilanti Township investigating possible murder-suicide

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An investigation into a possible murder-suicide is underway in Ypsilanti Township on Rambling Road in the area of Holmes and North Prospect.

“When I came outside I saw at least about, I want to say 10 cars, and I saw them blocking off the street. I saw the whole house taped off,” Sierra Razo said.

Razo recalls the hectic scene that occurred just across the street from her home.

“My son was actually, his room is right there. He was like, ‘Mom, I saw lights flashing and I think something is going on outside,'" she said.

A spokesperson with Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said they got to the home around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night after getting a call about a suicidal person at the home on Rambling Road.

Police said they found a 31-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman with apparent gunshot wounds. Police searched the neighborhood.

Razo said police searched her backyard, including a car in her yard that’s vacant.

“They checked the car and they were like, ‘OK, there’s nothing in here,' and, ‘Thank you for your time.' But they didn’t give me any details,” she said.

Razo said she was worried because she would see the family all of the time.

“I only knew the son because he played with my kid. I didn’t know the girl, but I saw them often,” Razo said.