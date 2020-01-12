Winter storm brings floods to Metro Detroit neighborhoods

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Families in Dearborn Heights watched the Ecorse River rise and slowly encroach into their backyard Saturday.

A few flooded streets became the perfect setting for kayakers taking advantage of the heavy rain.

For the most part, homeowners in a Dearborn Heights area prone to flooding told Local 4 their basements were holding steady, but they were still taking precaution just in case.

The weekend’s winter storm placed 10 counties under a flood watch.

Temperatures are expected to bring freezing rain overnight, which could lead to downed power lines and outages -- as well as dangerous driving conditions across the state.

