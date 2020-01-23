Police: 32-year-old woman shot, killed while running away from man in Oakland County

PONTIAC, Mich. – Police said a 32-year-old woman was shot and killed while running away from a man in Oakland County.

Deputies were called at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 10 block of North Eastway Drive in Pontiac.

A homeowner told police that a woman had been running toward his home and appeared to be fleeing from a man. Officials said the homeowner heard gunshots and then heard the woman moaning outside.

The homeowner saw a man fleeing the scene if a dark sedan that had been parked on the street two houses south of his house, according to authorities.

When Deputies arrived, they found a woman who had been shot several times, police said. The woman was taken to McLaren Oakland Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Callers can remain anonymous.

The shooting is still under investigation.