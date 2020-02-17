Pontiac murder investigation closed after suspect found dead in Alabama

PONTIAC, Mich. – Authorities said a murder investigation in Pontiac has concluded after the suspect was found dead in Alabama.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Kaneisha Williams, 32, of Waterford Township, died after she was shot in the 10 block of N. Eastway Drive of Pontiac on Jan. 22. A homeowner told authorities it appeared the woman was running from a man.

Investigators determined Reuben Tompkins, 29, of Detroit, was a suspect and tracked him down in Mountain Brook, Alabama. Shortly after, it was learned that Tomkins died by suicide. Investigators said they determined the gun used in the suicide was the same one used to shoot Williams.