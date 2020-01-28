2 home intruders arrested after Ferndale break-in leads to police chase

FERNDALE, Mich. – A break-in Tuesday morning in Ferndale led police on a chase that ended with a crash.

Police said a resident who lives on West Drayton awoke to an intruder standing in his living room at about 4 a.m. The intruder ran out of the back door and fled in an occupied vehicle.

The man called Ferndale police, who said Madison Heights police gave them information that linked the break-in to similar crimes.

“Laptop computer, flat screen TV, which apparently were the things they were going for. They were being investigated for doing this sort of thing and has a warrant in Madison Heights for doing the same thing," said Sgt. Baron Brown, with Ferndale police.

Madison Heights officers provided Ferndale police with descriptions of a vehicles and suspects connected to the crimes in their city.

Police said a Ferndale dispatcher was able to connect one of the suspects to a Hazel Park address.

Officers went to the home and sat outside. Police said the suspect vehicle, a 2014 Ford Fusion, drove by and a chase ensued.

Police said the driver of the Fusion crashed into a utility pole near 8 Mile and Ryan roads in Detroit before hitting several houses. The car flipped, pinning the two occupants inside. One of the men was unconscious when police tried to help.

The men, a 27-year-old from Detroit and a 27-year-old who uses addresses in Hazel Park and St. Clair Shores, were taken to a hospital for treatment. They are now at the Ferndale Police Department awaiting charges.

Police were able to find items stolen from the Ferndale home in the crashed car.