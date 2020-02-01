Comcast worker shot by drive-by shooter on Detroit’s east side
Man in temporary serious condition
DETROIT – A Comcast worker was shot while standing on the porch of a home Friday in Detroit, police said.
Police initially said the man was in his truck, but later said that wasn’t the case.
According to police, the 58-year-old man was at the home in the 20000 block of Rowe Street on the east side at about 4:45 p.m. when a man in a black newer model Dodge Durango drove by and shot at him.
The man was taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in temporary serious condition.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
