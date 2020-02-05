Detroit police involved in shooting on city’s east side
Police said a civilian has been shot
DETROIT – Detroit police said shots were fired at officers on the city’s east side.
The shooting happened Wednesday evening in the area of Frankfort Street and Beaconsfield Street. There was a heavy police presence just before 5:30 p.m.
Police said they were responding to a report of a crime when officers opened fire.
Police said a civilian was struck and was rushed to a hospital.
