Local News

Detroit police involved in shooting on city’s east side

Police said a civilian has been shot

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tim Pamplin

DETROIT – Detroit police said shots were fired at officers on the city’s east side.

The shooting happened Wednesday evening in the area of Frankfort Street and Beaconsfield Street. There was a heavy police presence just before 5:30 p.m.

Police said they were responding to a report of a crime when officers opened fire.

Police said a civilian was struck and was rushed to a hospital.

