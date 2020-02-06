Detroit police look for 2 suspects wanted in connection with attempted armed robbery

DETROIT – Police are looking for two suspects wanted in connection with an attempted armed robbery that happened on Detroit’s west side.

Police said the attempted robbery happened on Jan. 24 at 11:13 p.m. in the 12600 block of Plymouth Road. The victim is a 21-year-old man who went into a local gas station. When he was at the counter an unknown man approached him from behind and tried to take personal items from his pocket. The victim struggled.

Video shows the victim and suspect struggling when a second suspect shows a handgun and points it in the direction of the victim. Both suspects fled the scene eastbound on Plymouth Road in a grey Pontiac Grand Prix and a Black Dodge Challenger.

Police describe the first suspect as a black man between the ages of 18 and 20. He had a afro-style hair and was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and black pants.

Police described the second suspect as a black man between the ages of 20 and 22. He had a black full beard and was wearing a black knit cap, black hooded sweater, black pants and red gym shoes.

Two vehicles police believe are involved are a grey Pontiac Grand Prix and a black Dodge Challenger. The license plate numbers are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.