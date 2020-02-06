Officials: Woman who spread lighter fluid in ex-boyfriend’s Shelby Twp. home faces possible life in prison

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said a woman who broke into her ex-boyfriend’s Shelby Township home in the middle of the night, cut the power, spread lighter fluid on the carpet and fired a shot at his dad is facing the possibility of life in prison.

Officials said Lilly Xiong, 21, broke into a home around 4 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 24 Mile Road and Bruce Hill Drive. Her ex-boyfriend lives at the home but was not there at the time of the break-in, police said.

Family finds Xiong inside home

Family members said their dog woke them up around 4 a.m. and they realized the power to the house had been cut. When the father went to check on the circuit breaker, he found Xiong pouring lighter fluid on the basement of the carpet.

Xiong had broken into the home through a window and was armed with a rifle, a baseball bat and duct tape, according to authorities.

When she saw the father, Xiong pointed the rifle at him and tried to shoot, but the gun misfired twice, officials said. On the third try, she managed to fire a shot, but nobody was struck, police said. Family members wrestled the gun away from Xiong before she could shoot again, they said.

Xiong was brought upstairs before police arrived, officers said. Family members said the ex-boyfriend’s father and sister were home at the time of the incident.

Relationship and break-up

According to the father and sister of the ex-boyfriend, who were in court Thursday for Xiong’s arraignment, Xiong and her ex-boyfriend began dating “casually” in July. They said the pair worked together at Kay Automotive, along with the ex-boyfriend’s mother.

Xiong has since been fired from Kay Automotive, according to the victims.

The ex-boyfriend’s father said his son broke up with Xiong about three weeks before the break-in, and she didn’t take it well. He said Xiong slashed his son’s tires Jan. 21 and poured water in his son’s gas tank Jan. 28. Both of those alleged incidents happened on the campus of Oakland Community College, according to the family.

Charges and arraignment

Xiong was arrested at the family’s home and lodged at the Macomb County Jail.

She is charged with assault with intent to murder, first-degree home invasion, arson -- preparation to burn a dwelling and three felony firearm violations.

The assault with intent to murder charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. The home invasion charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The arson charge carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison. Each felony firearm count is connected to the other three counts, officials said.

Xiong’s defense attorney asked for her to be released on a tether, but that request was denied. She’s being held in lieu of $200,000 bail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 20, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 27.

