Police arrest 2, recover gun after driver in stolen car tries to flee troopers in Detroit

Gun found in backyard after foot chase

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

DETROIT – Michigan State Police arrested two people and recovered a gun Thursday after an attempted traffic stop in Detroit.

Police said the troopers tried to stop a vehicle that was reported stolen, but the driver fled. Troopers initiated a pit maneuver to stop the car and arrested the driver.

Two passengers fled on foot. Police said one of the people was running with a handgun. He was stopped shortly after, but he didn’t have the gun.

Troopers were able to trace his path and find the gun in a home’s backyard.

The other passenger got away.

The driver was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle. The passenger was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a weapon and resisting police.

