72-year-old Detroit woman says man shoveled snow from her driveway and then assaulted her

DETROIT – A 72-year-old woman said a man shoveled the snow off her driveway and then assaulted her, according to police.

Police said the woman told them she initially refused service, but the man did end up shoveling her snow. It’s unclear whether she said he could.

After the man shoveled the snow he assaulted her and stole her vehicle, a black Chrysler 200.

Police responded to the scene and located the suspect and her vehicle.

The suspect was arrested.

The woman was transported to a hospital where police said she is in stable condition.