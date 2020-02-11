2 suspects wanted in shooting that killed 1, injured 1 on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for two suspects in connection with a shooting that killed one person and injured another on the city’s west side.

The shooting happened around 7:25 p.m. Friday in the 10100 block of West McNichols road, police said. A 28-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old man was injured, according to authorities.

Officials said the victims were walking to a vehicle parked on the corner of West McNichols Road and Ilene Street.

Two unknown men emerged from inside the vehicle and fired shots, police said. Both victims were struck by bullets, officials said.

Both suspects fled south on Ilene Street in a dark-colored SUV, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.