WATCH: Detroit police say video shows men responsible for killing DJ Slick B

DETROIT – Police released new video of the suspects wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Slick B, a popular Detroit DJ.

Slick B was shot and killed Friday during an attempted robbery on Detroit’s west side.

Officials said Slick B and a friend were walking toward a vehicle at about 7:25 p.m. Friday in the 10100 block of West McNichols. Someone attempted to rob them and shot both of them, killing the DJ. The other man is expected to survive.

“I was angry. I was upset. I was devastated. I was heartbroken,” Le’Don said.

Local clothing store owner Le’Don is still dealing with the death of one of his closest friends, Slick B, whose birth name was Byron Gilbert.

“No. I still can’t wrap my head around it, because I’m like why?” Le’Don said.

Police released video of who they say are the two people responsible for the slaying. Police said the two suspects waited near a black truck for both Slick B and his friend to show up.

“You took the jewelry, why shoot him? Not once, but multiple times,” Le’Don said. “He was just a great man, a great friend, a great father, a great brother, a great nephew. Like, he meant so much to the community, he meant so much to Detroit.”

The city who he loved, recently showed their love for him. Family and close friends held a benefit concert in his honor. It was an honor Le’Don said many will never forget.

“I believe Slick B is a legend You know legends never die. His name will never be forgotten," he said.