Detroit police seeking charges against man after well-known hairstylist killed in motel

Bashar Kallabat found dead at JZ Motel

Bashar Kallabat (WDIV)

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department will seek charges against a man they say beat a well-known hairstylist to death in a motel on the east side.

Police are expected to submit a warrant request to the Wayne County Prosecutor on Friday in the case of Bashar Kallabat.

Kallabat, 56, was found dead Tuesday in a room at the JZ Motel and Suites on Eight Mile Road near Gratiot Avenue. He died from blunt force trauma to the head, police said.

Police said a 24-year-old man used a ride-share service that Kallabat paid for to meet him at the motel. Officials believe Kallabat and the man met on a dating app.

Security footage from the motel, a Project Green Light partner, showed police the man they believe killed Kallabat. Police said he was wearing a distinct security guard jacket that allowed officers and the ATF to track him down to his job in Downtown Detroit.

He was taken into custody about 9:40 a.m. Wednesday.

