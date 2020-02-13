On patrol: Troy police look for drunken drivers

TROY, Mich. – Police are constantly on the lookout for drunken drivers.

Local 4 went on patrol with Troy police to see what they’re up against on the road every night.

Troy police make an average of about 25 driving under the influence (DUI) arrests every month. Police have a goal of getting those drivers off the road before they can hurt somebody.

Police said they stopped Jose Alberto Gaytan-Martinez on Lexington near Coolidge on Jan. 25. Police said he was weaving on the road with no lights and a flat tire. Officers said there was a strong smell of alcohol, he was covered in vomit and there were two open containers of alcohol in the vehicle.

Gaytan-Martinez was arrested and charged.

“No matter what we do ... Get them off the roads,” Troy police Sgt. Meghan Lehman said.

Police said they see a lot of drunken drivers because many people drive through Troy and there are a number of bars and restaurants in the area.

Police also arrested and charged Actavia Odessa Romaya, from Macomb. It was her second DUI. Police said she was driving her Yukon erratically and refused a breath test. A blood draw showed her blood alcohol count at .177.

Another incident that is under investigation is a wrong-way driver on the Stephenson highway that resulted in a head on crash. That driver has been charged with drunken driving.