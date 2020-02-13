Reward offered for information leading to person who killed young mother on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Officials are offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a young mother on Detroit’s west side.

Khadijah Morrison, 24, was just getting home from work around 4:30 a.m. Sept. 30 when she was killed outside her home in the 14000 block of Santa Rosa Drive near Lyndon Street, according to authorities.

The family is still looking for answers after the shooting left a 1-year-old girl without a mother. They gathered at a church Thursday afternoon to talk about the pain of losing a loved one.

Khadijah Morrison (WDIV)

“It’s so hard every day to just wake up and get out of bed knowing that our daughter is not with us any more,” said Dawanna Davis, Morrison’s mother.

Morrison called her mother around 1 a.m. Sept. 30 to say she was on her way home from work, officials said. Davis was awakened some time later by what she thought might have been the sound of gunshots.

When Davis took a look outside, she saw her daughter’s red 2009 Dodge Avenger parked across the street, so she went to bed, assuming Morrison was in bed by then, as well, according to authorities.

A neighbor called Davis at 4:30 a.m. to ask if she was aware of the police officers outside her home, officials said.

Davis said that’s when she learned Morrison has been found dead next to her Avenger.

“This just doesn’t make any sense,” Davis said. “How y’all shoot her down like that?”

Family members said Morrison was a loving person who would do anything to provide for her daughter, Khloe.

“You took that girl away from everybody -- not only her daughter, not only her mom, but all the people that loved her,” said DJuan Pitts, Morrison’s cousin.

Morrison went to Mumford High School and enjoyed styling hair and hanging out with friends, her family said. She was a second shift manager at Kroger in Canton Township and wanted to become a veterinarian. She went to Greater St. Matthews Church in Highland Park, authorities said.

Now, they’re asking anyone who knows what happened to call Crime Stoppers.

“She deserves justice, and if you know anything, even if it’s something small -- small things can lead to something big, and it’ll help out a lot,” said Kya Morrison, the victim’s sister.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads them to the killer. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.