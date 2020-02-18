Beloved former U of D Jesuit High School administrator killed in crash caused by man fleeing police

DETROIT – Mary Lackamp spent 30 years in administration at U of D Jesuit High School and Academy and could still name all of the students even though they’re older and grayer now.

Lackamp, 89, had retired in 2003 but was still active in the school community. She had been out to dinner Friday night with current art teacher Michelle Mooney and her husband and then to the U of D Jesuit basketball game.

They were on their way home in the Mooney’s SUV traveling down Wyoming when another SUV going more than 70 miles per hour down 8 Mile Road struck them.

The Mooneys are injured, but expected to recover. Lackamp’s injuries were so severe she did not survive. Her death stunned the U of D Jesuit community.

“My brother went to a game a couple of weeks ago and had to wait in line to talk to my mom because there were so many people talking to her,” Lackamp’s son, Joe Voss, said.

No matter how much older they had grown, Lackamp always recognized her former students.

“I’ve known over the years as we go around town she knows everybody and everybody wants to talk to her,” Voss said.

The man who police said was behind the wheel of the SUV that struck them is 26-year-old Harris Howard. He has an address out of Florida.

A Ferndale police officer tried to pull him over and Harris is accused of refusing to stop. The officer activated his lights to pursue but a minute later Harris had crashed into the Mooney’s SUV.

Harris is in custody.