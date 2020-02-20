Taylor Mayor Rick Sollars touts city’s success amid indictment in alleged kickback scheme

TAYLOR, Mich. – Taylor Mayor Rick Sollars has been indicted by federal officials in an alleged kickback scheme, but that’s not stopping him from touting his city’s success in the State of the City address.

Seven years ago, like many other Michigan cities, Taylor was in a dire financial situation. During the State of the City address, Sollars said the city was flooded with debt and obligations it couldn’t pay for until he came in and turned the situation around.

“Business growth continues to expand,” Sollars said.

Using a timeline, Sollars touted his administration’s progress.

“We now have an $8.2 million fund balance, with an additional $3 million in the capital improvement account,” Sollars said.

The mayor always believed aggressive business attraction was the only right answer.

“We’re refilling empty buildings, and we truly are back on the map,” Sollars said.

Sollars touted the right of First Refusal Housing Program as a major success, but his management of the program brought on a 33-count indictment against him, a Taylor businessman named Shady Awad and the city’s treasurer.

FBI agents raided Sollars’ home a year ago Wednesday.

“The entire thing is a regret,” Sollars said. “The entire thing is a black eye to the city of Taylor, but for me personally, I really try to keep it separate from the day-to-day of being mayor of the city of Taylor.”

Now, Sollars is combating political favoritism and uneven ordinance enforcement claims. He said anyone who believes Taylor is a corrupt city is wrong.