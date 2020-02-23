54-year-old woman held at gunpoint in Detroit home, police say

DETROIT – Police are investigating a domestic violence assault that happened Friday in the 15700 block of Ellis Street in Detroit.

Officers responded to the incident at about 10:20 p.m. Friday. Police say a 64-year-old man fired shots inside the home and held up a 54-year-old woman at gunpoint during a verbal dispute.

When officers arrived, shots were heard from inside the home and police declared it a barricaded gunman situation.

Both a special response team and hostage negotiating team arrived to the scene to assist.

Police say other people including children were inside the home and safely escorted out by police. The gunman surrendered and was taken into custody at about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, according to police. No injuries were reported and a weapon was recovered.

The situation is still under investigation.