Suspect connected to 6 Metro Detroit homicides on the run

DETROIT – Friends and family members gather to remember Amir Thaxton -- a man shot and killed Thursday night.

The vigil packed the space outside the shop on Eight Mile Drive where he was killed.

“To see him change from where he started from to have him taken out? It’s a blow to our family that we don’t even understand,” said Malikah Akbar.

Akbar said her cousin was a good man and a loving father to three children.

“Amir was goofy, funny, playful, silly," Akbar said. "He loved everybody.”

U.S. Marshals believe Kenyel Brown may be responsible for Thaxton’s death. Brown is a person of interest in six homicides across Metro Detroit.

Brown is wanted in connection with three homicides in River Rouge, two fatal shootings in Detroit and a homicide in Highland Park.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Brown’s arrest.

Brown was last seen driving a black Dodge Caravan with the Texas license plate NXL 7787.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 313-243-5656 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.