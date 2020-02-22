River Rouge family wants answers after father of 3 killed by criminal on the run, police say

DETROIT – The family of Amir Thaxton are in shock -- they don’t understand why he would be targeted and was taken away from his friends and family.

All Angie Brand has of her cousin now is a shirt he made for her business.

It was inside that shop Thursday night where Thaxton was working late and was shot to death.

Police believe Kenyel Brown is responsible. He’s also connected to another Detroit homicide Saturday morning.

Thaxton was described by his family as a loving father to three children. They want to know why anyone would target him. Brown was the run as a suspect in three homicides in River Rouge and police think he tried to rob Thaxton.

“These are people who have families,” Brand said. "A parent, father, grandfather, brothers, nephews -- you are taking people’s family members. How dare you?”

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Brown’s arrest.

Brown was last seen driving a black Dodge Caravan with the Texas license plate NXL 7787.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 313-243-5656 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.