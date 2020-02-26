Metro Detroit Winter Weather Advisory: Becoming snowy overnight into Wednesday

DETROIT – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan late Tuesday to Wednesday night.

CHECK: Snow emergencies issued in Metro Detroit for Feb. 25-26

Conditions go from wet to snowy after many families go to bed Tuesday night. We will wake up with a light blanket of snow on the ground. More snow will fall afterward, and shovels will be needed to remove it. It remains very cold as it become drier the rest of the week and this weekend.

Tuesday night will be snowy and cold. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s. Anyone with plans or who is working late will need to be extra careful on the roads as they become more slippery and more dangerous by the hour.

Metro Detroit school closings: Check the list

Snow continues to fall, and it will be heavy at times on Wednesday. It remains cold, with temperatures in the low and mid-30s all day. Highways, streets and sidewalks will be treacherous if left untreated. Up to an inch may be on the ground by midnight heading into Wednesday. One to 3 inches will have fallen by dawn Wednesday. Two to 4 inches of new snow will be on the ground by lunchtime with more still falling.

Snow totals by Wednesday night will be between 4 and 8 inches across a wide swath of Southeast Michigan. These amounts are possible in neighborhoods and cities, including Detroit, in between the Ohio border to the south and I-69 to the north.

Snow leaves the area Wednesday night and Thursday and is replaced by much colder air. As we dig out, Thursday’s temperatures will be in the low to upper 20s with wind chills in the single digits and teens all day.

Friday and Saturday will be sunnier but still frigid. Morning lows will be in the teens each day with windchill‘s near 0°F. Afternoon highs will be in the middle and upper 20s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!