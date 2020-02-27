Men wanted for breaking into homes scared off by Troy residents

TROY, Mich. – Police are still searching for two men accused of breaking into two Troy homes and stealing thousands in valuables before being scared off by a third homeowner they were targeting.

The men are targeting homes in the neighborhood north of Long Lake Road and east of John R Road, officials said. They break into the homes through back doors, police said.

A Troy homeowner called 911 at 10 p.m. Saturday while watching them try to break into his home, according to authorities.

The incident happened on Mayflower Drive, police said. The caller told officers the men were trying to get through is rear sliding glass door, but he scared them off.

“When I came down, he ran off,” the homeowner said.

Troy police Sgt. Meghan Lehman said the thieves were scared off when the homeowner turned on a light.

Just hours earlier, police believe the man two men targeted homes in the same subdivision. Both times they got into homes through the back sliding glass doors, authorities said.

At one home, they ripped off the doorbell camera so they wouldn’t be seen. The homeowner said they spent an hour inside and trashed her closets.

One street over on Bridle Path Drive, they hit another home, getting away with $5,000 worth of jewelry.

Troy police said there aren’t many home invasions in the city, and they badly want to catch the men responsible.