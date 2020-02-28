$10,000 reward offered for information that leads to arrest in murder of Detroit DJ

DETROIT – A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in Detroit musician DJ Slick B’s murder.

The DJ’s real name is Byron Gilbert. He was murdered Feb. 7 at around 7:30 p.m.

Gilbert, 28, was shot by two unknown gunmen who robbed him. The shooting happened on west McNichols at Ilene Street on Detroit’s west side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

