Serial murder suspect Kenyel Brown declared brain dead after shooting himself, sources say

DETROIT – Sources tell Local 4 that serial murder suspect Kenyel Brown has been declared brain dead after he shot himself in the head Monday during a massive police search.

Brown’s family has decided to begin the process of donating his organs at Providence Hospital, Local 4 has learned.

Police moved on Brown while he was hiding out Monday at an Oak Park home. He is suspected of killing six people in one month’s time, in addition to a nonfatal shooting and two carjacking incidents, according to authorities.

Detroit police confirmed that Brown was free and working as a police informant in the days and weeks leading up to his arrest despite multiple probation violations.

Local 4 has obtained court transcripts from a supervised release violation hearing involving Brown from Oct. 29, 2019.

Judge Bernard Friedman said in court that Brown has “had a hard time following the law and the rules and so forth and I know what’s stated regarding his dangerousness."

Despite that, Friedman decided against sending Brown back to prison.

“I’m going to discharge you from probation, not give you any other time because I think, hopefully, you can stay out of trouble and I think you’re doing some of the right things, too, and I appreciate that and I think you’re entitled to a break for that,” Friedman said in court.

