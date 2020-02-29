Family pleads for answers after popular Detroit DJ murdered

DETROIT – A popular Detroit DJ with a growing following was killed in an armed robbery outside of a place where he was set to perform.

“On February 7, 2020. My whole life changed,” said Slick B’s mother, Nytosha Gilbert. “This has been the most painful experience, I ever had to deal with in my life,” said Gilbert-Scott.

Police said two men are the shooters. They said the suspects robbed and murdered DJ Slick B around 7:30 p.m. on West McNichols at Illene Street.

They hid is in his car and when Gilbert opened the door, they shot him.

“He didn’t deserve that at all. Whatever you guys took, he would have gave it to you,” said Slick B’s girlfriend Keila Howard.

Now his family is grieving and in pain, especially his little son Byron Gilbert Jr.

“Whoever did this to him, they should know that, I’m sad now,” Bryon Gilbert Jr. said.

Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones said this murder is hard for the city of Detroit.

“He volunteered so much. His time, his services. He volunteered for scholarship fairs. My scholarship fairs. He volunteered another council member’s toy drive. He constantly volunteered his time,” Jones said.

“If you’re watching this, know that we’re going to get you. There’s no where you can hide. No where you can run. You best to turn yourself in,” said Detroit City Council Chief of Staff Stephen Grady.

There is a $10,000 reward.