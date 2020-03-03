Police search for missing 41-year-old man last seen in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police are searching for a missing 41-year-old man who was last seen in Dearborn Heights.

John German was last seen Thursday in the area of Joy and Ann Arbor roads in Dearborn Heights, according to authorities.

He is about 6 feet tall and weighs around 160 pounds, officials said. German wears glasses, a silver cross necklace and possibly a navy green coat. He has long hair and a long beard, police said.

Anyone with information on German’s whereabouts is asked to call Dearborn Heights police at 313-277-6770.