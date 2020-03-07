I-75 weekend traffic closure in Oakland County causing delays

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A stretch of I-75 is closed this weekend in Oakland County for the second straight weekend.

Northbound I-75 from 8 Mile to Square Lake Road is closed.

Additionally, southbound I-75 from I-696 to 8 mile will be closed.

The areas will reopen to traffic at 5 a.m. Monday. The closures are a part of a bridge demolition project, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The demolition project is causing traffic delays.

