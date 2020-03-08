Police: 2 men break into Oxford Township home, try to steal computer, take weed instead

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are investigating a home invasion and armed robbery that occurred Saturday afternoon in Oxford Township.

According to authorities, Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a residence in the 70 block of Brabb Road on reports of an armed robbery. Police said the victim was not injured and told them two men -- one armed with a hand gun -- entered the house and attempted to take his computer, but ultimately decided to take an unspecified amount of marijuana instead when they found the computer to be too heavy to carry.

Police said the men fled the residence in a black SUV.

The investigation is ongoing.