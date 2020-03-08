ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Mar. 8, 2020

A cruise ship hit by the new coronavirus is headed to the port of Oakland, California. Princess Cruises says it’s expected to arrive on Monday. The ship is carrying more than 3,500 people from 54 countries.

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden is planning to be in Detroit on Monday for a “Get Out the Vote” event.

A car crashed into a building at Mound and 8 Mile on Detroit’s east side Sunday morning.

Today will be mild and breezy with lots of sun. Highs are expected to reach the upper 50s by this afternoon.