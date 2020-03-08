36ºF

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Mar. 8, 2020

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Cruise ship hit by virus to dock in Oakland, California

A cruise ship hit by the new coronavirus is headed to the port of Oakland, California. Princess Cruises says it’s expected to arrive on Monday. The ship is carrying more than 3,500 people from 54 countries.

Joe Biden to visit Detroit, Grand Rapids for ‘Get Out the Vote’ event Monday

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden is planning to be in Detroit on Monday for a “Get Out the Vote” event.

Car crashes into building on Detroit’s east side

A car crashed into a building at Mound and 8 Mile on Detroit’s east side Sunday morning.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Mild and breezy with lots of sun

Today will be mild and breezy with lots of sun. Highs are expected to reach the upper 50s by this afternoon.

