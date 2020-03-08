ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Mar. 8, 2020
Cruise ship hit by virus to dock in Oakland, California
A cruise ship hit by the new coronavirus is headed to the port of Oakland, California. Princess Cruises says it’s expected to arrive on Monday. The ship is carrying more than 3,500 people from 54 countries.
Joe Biden to visit Detroit, Grand Rapids for ‘Get Out the Vote’ event Monday
Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden is planning to be in Detroit on Monday for a “Get Out the Vote” event.
Car crashes into building on Detroit’s east side
A car crashed into a building at Mound and 8 Mile on Detroit’s east side Sunday morning.
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Mild and breezy with lots of sun
Today will be mild and breezy with lots of sun. Highs are expected to reach the upper 50s by this afternoon.
More Local News Headlines
- These Michigan women changed history for the better
- DDOT bus hits, kills pedestrian on Detroit’s west side
- Flashpoint 3/8/20: Speaking to political leaders ahead of Michigan’s primary election
- Local 4′s conversation with Sen. Bernie Sanders ahead of Primary
- Bernie Sanders to rally in Ann Arbor Sunday
- Out-of-control driver totals van used to transport Macomb County girl with special needs
- Olga’s Kitchen giving away free snackers in celebration of International Women’s Day
National and International Headlines
- Let the sun shine later as daylight saving time back Sunday
- Official: White House didn’t want to tell seniors not to fly
- Targets of crackdown in China fear government’s reach in US
- Amid tensions, fire damages Greek island refugee center
Sports Headlines
