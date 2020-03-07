Local 4′s conversation with Sen. Bernie Sanders ahead of Primary

DEARBORN, Mich. – Michigan is in the political spotlight this weekend. The Michigan Primary is Tuesday and presidential hopefuls are working to win votes.

Sen. Bernie Sanders held a rally Saturday in Detroit -- his second of several appearances in Michigan this weekend.

Local 4′s Priya Mann sat down with the Vermont Senator for a one-on-one interview.

Sanders was met with excited supporters in Dearborn. He has at least five Michigan events planned over the weekend -- proving how crucial the state is to his campaign.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden on MSNBC Thursday morning.

“It’s important for people to know the differences between Biden and myself,” Sanders said. “In terms of trade policies, I have helped lead the opposition to NAFTA, which cost this state 150,000 jobs. Joe voted for those agreements.”

After a decisive victory in Michigan in the 2016 primaries, Sanders is looking for a repeat.

“Every state is important,” Sanders said. “Michigan is more important than most because it is larger and we’re working hard and we hope to win.”

Voters believe Sanders can take on Biden and win against President Donald Trump.

“I mean he’s working for the poor people,” said one Michigan resident. “He’s working for the public.”

After Super Tuesday, Sanders’ focus is now on the Mitten state.

“We believe we’re going to win,” Sanders said.

Sanders also spoke about his trip to Windsor last summer, highlighting the differences in the cost of insulin.

Ahead of Michigan’s primary Tuesday, Sanders has appearances scheduled in Flint, Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids and Dearborn.

