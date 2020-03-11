Armed robber targets Oakland Party Store in Southfield; nobody injured

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – An armed robber targeted the Oakland Party Store in Southfield on Jan. 23 around 7:30 p.m., according to authorities.

The suspect entered the store at 10 Mile and Evergreen roads and threatened to shoot if the employee didn’t hand over money, police said.

The employee dove behind the counter for protection, and the suspect then fled the store, officials said. He fired two shots as he ran, one at the employee and another at the front door, according to officials. The employee was not injured.

The suspect is described as a black man, possibly 20-30 years old, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and a tattoo on his right hand.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for credible information that leads to the apprehension of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the location or identity of the suspect should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.