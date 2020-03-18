45ºF

Somerset Collection in Troy to close temporarily in response to COVID-19

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

(The Somerset Collection)

TROY, Mich. – Due to coronavirus concerns, the Somerset Collection in Troy will close until at least March 27.

The mall will close at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Full-service restaurants will remain open for carry-out curbside service.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan and one confirmed death.

