Somerset Collection in Troy to close temporarily in response to COVID-19

TROY, Mich. – Due to coronavirus concerns, the Somerset Collection in Troy will close until at least March 27.

The mall will close at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Full-service restaurants will remain open for carry-out curbside service.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan and one confirmed death.

READ: Coronavirus in Michigan: Keeping up with everything that’s happening Wednesday