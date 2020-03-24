ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 24, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Stay-at-home order in effect
The Michigan governor’s “Stay Home Stay Safe” order went into effect at 12 a.m. Tuesday. You might have received the government’s emergency “Public Safety Alert” (see above) on your smartphone Tuesday night.
Here are a few specific articles explaining what it means and how it affects businesses:
