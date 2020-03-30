Boyfriend arrested in murder of Southfield woman inside her apartment, police say

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – The boyfriend of a woman who was shot and killed last week at a Southfield apartment complex has been arrested in her murder, police said.

Markia Leggett, 29, of Southfield, was killed around 9:45 p.m. Sunday at the Pine Aire Apartments in the 26000 block of West 12 Mile Road, according to authorities.

Pine Aire Apartments (WDIV)

When police arrived, police found Leggett suffering from a gunshot wound inside her apartment, officials said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives investigating the case said they believed Leggett was killed by her boyfriend, Adrian Deshawn Hill.

Hill, 32, of Westland, was seen running from the apartment building after the shooting, authorities said. He got into a maroon or white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with Michigan license plate DWC9109 and fled the parking lot, police said.

Officers arrested Hill on Thursday in Detroit. He was arraigned Saturday and charged with first-degree premeditated murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of felony firearm second offense.

Adrian Deshawn Hill (WDIV)

Hill is being held without bond. He is scheduled to return to 46th District Court at 1:30 p.m. April 16 for a probable cause conference.

