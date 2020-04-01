Carjacking suspect leads police on 100 mph chase before violent crash in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A carjacking suspect led state police on a chase that reached speeds of over 100 mph before crashing violently in Sterling Heights, according to authorities.

FULL VIDEO: Vehicle fleeing state police reaches over 100 mph before crash

Sky 4 was over the chase as it began in Detroit, went through multiple communities in Oakland and Macomb counties and eventually ended at Dodge Park and 16 Mile roads in Sterling Heights.

Police said the driver lost control while approaching Dodge Park. He struck the curb and rolled over several times, officials said.

According to Michigan State Police, the man behind the wheel of the SUV and his passenger were wanted in connection with an armed carjacking and several other incidents in Detroit and Eastpointe.

He led multiple departments through Detroit, up the Southfield Freeway into Oakland County and through neighborhoods, police said.

At some point he reached 115 mph, according Sky 4.

He didn’t hit anyone during the crash, and no police officers or bystanders were injured during the chase, officers said.

Both men inside the SUV were taken into custody.