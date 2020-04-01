Curbside Week -- Movement urges residents to support Metro Detroit restaurants

DETROIT – New numbers from the National Restaurant Association are showing $25 billion in lost sales and an estimated 3 million jobs lost.

Additionally, the organization said nearly half of all restaurants have temporarily closed and 11% anticipate permanently closing within the month.

A new movement -- Curbside Detroit -- is an effort to support local restaurants and businesses in Detroit.

April is Yum Village’s one-year-anniversary. Its owner said the Woodward Avenue restaurant’s sales have dropped 75%.

“We’re missing the point of being on Woodward,” he said.

Yum Village is not alone -- millions of food-service workers are affected. It’s why Scott Rutterbush is helping to promote Curbside Week and urging residents to use curbside or deliver options.

“If there’s a place you don’t want to see shut down, call them up and order delivery,” Rutterbush said.

Grub Hub, Door Dash and Uber eats have introduced ways to order food delivery where the customer has zero contact with the delivery person. The food will be left by the front door and no cash is exchanged.

Many are still concerned about exposure. Dr. Frank McGeorge said curbside and delivery is OK, but customers shouldn’t go inside for takeout.

