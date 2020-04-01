Oakland Community College to donate medical supplies to local hospitals amid equipment shortages

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Oakland Community College (OCC) will donate personal protective equipment (PPE) to Beaumont Health System this week as hospitals face supply shortages amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Hospitals and medical providers are experiencing shortages of much-needed PPE and other medical equipment as Michigan’s COVID-19 outbreak rapidly evolves.

OCC’s donation to Beaumont will include exam gloves, masks and goggles from their nursing, emergency medical services, dental hygiene, science, art and welding programs, officials said.

According to officials, OCC will loan two ventilators to Henry Ford Health System and two ventilators to Ascension Health System from its respiratory therapy program -- as ventilators are in high demand and low supply amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“We recognized a need in our community and worked quickly to gather as many items as we could from our campus instructional clinics and labs. The need for frontline healthcare worker supplies due to the surge in Coronavirus cases in the Metro Detroit area is tremendous, and we are proud to do our part to help,” said Oakland Community College Chancellor Peter Provenzano Jr. “The initial delivery will include 450 boxes of exam gloves, 25 boxes of N95 and surgical masks, and as many goggles as we could find. We will continue to seek additional PPE in support of our allied health partners.”

The college also plans to donate PPE to other Oakland county health systems, officials said.

Officials are pushing to begin donation deliveries as soon as Wednesday.

“OCC has a deep connection with area healthcare systems. These allied health partners provide clinical opportunities for our nursing and other healthcare certificate program students,” said Dean of Health Professions Mary Miles. “I encourage everyone to continue to follow the CDC Coronavirus Guidelines, and comply with the State of Michigan Stay Home, Stay Safe Order.”

Officials say OCC campuses are closed through April 13. Students can visit their website here to learn more.

