Wayne County COVID-19 cases: Livonia with most outside Detroit

LIVONIA, Mich. – The Wayne County Public Health Division reported a total 2,310 cases of COVID-19 and 94 deaths related to the coronavirus as of April 2 among municipalities outside of the city of Detroit.

Livonia leads those communities with 222 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths related to the virus. Westland is a close second with 201 cases and 11 deaths, followed by Redford Township with 185 cases and four deaths. These figures are expected to be updated daily.

Wayne County reported 468 cases among the 50-59 age group, the most of any age group. Of the county’s 94 deaths, 38 are among people 80 years of age or older.

Here’s a look at the Wayne County data:

