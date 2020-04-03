Wayne County COVID-19 cases: Livonia with most outside Detroit
LIVONIA, Mich. – The Wayne County Public Health Division reported a total 2,310 cases of COVID-19 and 94 deaths related to the coronavirus as of April 2 among municipalities outside of the city of Detroit.
Livonia leads those communities with 222 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths related to the virus. Westland is a close second with 201 cases and 11 deaths, followed by Redford Township with 185 cases and four deaths. These figures are expected to be updated daily.
- Note: Detroit has its own health department reporting its COVID-19 figures. The city alone reported a total 2,860 cases and 97 deaths as of April 2.
- More: Michigan counties, cities launch coronavirus dashboards
Wayne County reported 468 cases among the 50-59 age group, the most of any age group. Of the county’s 94 deaths, 38 are among people 80 years of age or older.
Here’s a look at the Wayne County data:
If you are having trouble viewing the tables, go here.
