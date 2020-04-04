ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 4, 2020

With more than 3,500 coronavirus cases in Detroit, city officials are urging residents to follow Michigan’s stay-at-home order.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that all Americans wear a cloth mask over their face to mitigate the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 12,744 as of Saturday morning, including 479 deaths, state officials report.

Clouds will increase with scattered showers developing Saturday afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the middle to upper 50s today.