ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 4, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Detroit Police Department begins crackdown on large gatherings to prevent spread of coronavirus
With more than 3,500 coronavirus cases in Detroit, city officials are urging residents to follow Michigan’s stay-at-home order.
CDC now recommends all Americans wear cloth masks to mitigate spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that all Americans wear a cloth mask over their face to mitigate the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Saturday
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 12,744 as of Saturday morning, including 479 deaths, state officials report.
Metro Detroit forecast: Weekend cold front on the way
Clouds will increase with scattered showers developing Saturday afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the middle to upper 50s today.
More Local News Headlines
- You can fish, boat as long as you use your own equipment during coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
- Michigan AG praises Home Depot’s efforts to slow spread of COVID-19
- BP offering gas discount to first responders, health care workers during coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
- How pregnant Warren mother’s positive coronavirus test changed way son’s birth was handled
- 'I’m doing everything I can’: Rochester business owner works to offset losses
National and International Headlines
- Social Security beneficiaries don’t need to file abbreviated tax return to receive stimulus check
- Some states receive masks with dry rot, broken ventilators
- The Latest: Spain reports 809 more deaths, 7,026 new cases
Sports Headlines
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.