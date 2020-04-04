41ºF

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 4, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Detroit Police Department begins crackdown on large gatherings to prevent spread of coronavirus

With more than 3,500 coronavirus cases in Detroit, city officials are urging residents to follow Michigan’s stay-at-home order.

CDC now recommends all Americans wear cloth masks to mitigate spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that all Americans wear a cloth mask over their face to mitigate the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Saturday

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 12,744 as of Saturday morning, including 479 deaths, state officials report.

Metro Detroit forecast: Weekend cold front on the way

Clouds will increase with scattered showers developing Saturday afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the middle to upper 50s today.

