Meijer to limit number of shoppers, promote social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – As the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak continues to evolve in Michigan, Meijer is implementing additional measures to protect the health and safety of customers and employees.

The Grand Rapids-based retailer announced Saturday that all stores will more actively communicate appropriate social distancing protocols to customers through signage and broadcast announcements inside the store. Stores have already placed decals six feet apart at check lanes, pharmacy desks and service counters, officials said.

Meijer is also asking customers to limit the number of shoppers accompanying one another into the store, except for those that need additional assistance, officials said. This move is meant to encourage social distancing and limit the number of people in the store at one time.

“We continue to look for additional ways to ensure the safety of our customers and team members in the face of this difficult challenge,” said Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes. “By working together, we can reduce the spread of this virus and help keep our communities safe.”

Meijer officials have listed the following new steps taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Asking customers to limit the number of shoppers per trip, while understanding that some customers may need additional assistance.

Implementing processes to monitor the number of customers in our stores. This includes managing the number of customers shopping to support proper social distancing practices.

Conducting daily health screenings and temperatures checks of team members as they arrive at the store.

Completing installation of protective plexiglass shields at all check lanes and pharmacies in its 248 supercenters and stores.

Adding signage and broadcast announcements inside the store educating customers about proper social distancing.

Temporarily suspending the weekly sales ad beginning April 12 to decrease customer count inside the store.

Meijer officials listed the following steps already implemented at its stores to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Suspending the use of re-usable bags by customers in its stores unless they’re being used for the retailer’s Shop & Scan program.

Discontinued accepting beverage containers for return at its Michigan stores.

Temporarily removed Sandy the Pony from the front end of its stores.

Placed decals on the floor 6 feet apart in areas where customers may congregate, such as lines for check lanes, pharmacy and service desk counters.

Suggesting customers use the length of their shopping carts to gauge appropriate distance from others where there aren’t decals on the floor.

Implemented reduced shopping hours to support deeper cleaning overnight and re-stocking efficiency.

Implemented dedicated shopping hours for senior citizens, customers with chronic health conditions and essential service workers.

Encouraging use of the “express pay” option through the Meijer pharmacy enhanced text messaging program, which provides a contactless experience when picking up most prescriptions.

