Detroit police looking for man involved in non-fatal shooting

DETROIT – Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened on Sunday at 8:35 a.m. in Detroit.

The shooting happened in the 19100 block of Van Dyke, according to police. The victim was sitting on the passenger side of a vehicle when a suspect in a dark blue Dodge Ram pickup truck collided with the vehicle as it backed out of a parking spot.

Police said the victim exited the passenger side and engaged in a verbal dispute with the suspect. During the argument, the suspect exited his vehicle and shot the victim. The suspect fled the area.

The victim was taken to a hospital where police said he is stable.

The suspect is described as a black man in his mid-30s. He’s believed to be 5 feet, 11 inches in height and weighs 180 pounds. The suspect was driving the dark blue Dodge Ram pickup truck.

If you recognize the suspect, or have any information, contact Detroit police at 313-596-1140 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.